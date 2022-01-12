‘Abhishek did not talk about stopping elections’, demands end to debate

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee (Abhishek Banerjee) did not say to stop the election On the contrary, everyone in the party supports what he has said Explaining the remarks made by Abhishek Banerjee, senior Trinamool MP Saugat Roy made such a demand.

A few days ago, Abhishek Banerjee (Abishek Banerjee on Covid 19) said that in the current Corona situation, all political and religious activities should be stopped for two months. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections, but asked why Gangesagar Mesa was not allowed or the by-elections were not postponed. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections Abhishek Banerjee, however, said that this is his personal opinion

When asked about the issue on that day, Saugat Roy claimed that Abhishek never said that the election would be stopped Saugatbabu’s explanation, ‘Abhishek did not say anywhere to stop the election He wanted to say what should be done in general in the current situation And long before Abhishek Banerjee made this remark, the municipal elections and the Gangasagar fair were announced. It is not possible to stop it suddenly.

According to Saugat Babu, the Trinamool as a party is campaigning for the by-elections in compliance with all restrictions. In Bidhannagar too, the Trinamool MP claimed that at most five people were campaigning from house to house on behalf of the party. In the last few days, the Trinamool has been thinking of holding a small meeting with 250 people, said Saugat Roy.

MP Abhishek Banerjee has been working hard to control corona infection in his Lok Sabha constituency of Diamond Harbor. According to sources, Abhishek Bandopadhyay may go to Diamond Harbor tomorrow to check the situation. He is also scheduled to visit several quarantine centers in Diamond Harbor and Maheshtala.