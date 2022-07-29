Abhishek does not have the power to guarantee jobs to SSC job candidates! Shuvendu Adhikari sneered at the meeting and exploded the bomb

#Kolkata: ‘This meeting once again proved that jobs can be obtained by grass rooting and bribery in West Bengal. How did an influential MP close to the Chief Minister hold a meeting during the ED-CBI investigation, while the case was pending in the High Court? By raising this question, I think this incident is a direct interference in the work of the Central Investigation Agency as well as the intervention of the court. It is in this language that Leader of Opposition Subvendu Adhikari said, ‘This meeting is completely illegal’, criticizing the meeting of the agitating SSC job candidates with Abhishek Banerjee.

Taking part in the rally on Partha Chattopadhyay issue in Behala on Friday afternoon, Shuvendu confronted News8Bangla and said, ‘They have been protesting since sitting on the road for a long time, have you woken up so far?’ By raising questions against Abhishek, Subhendu Adhikari raised a tone of sarcastic language. He made it clear, “He (Abhishek Banerjee) has no stake in negotiating and promising a job”.

Incidentally, a group of representatives of SSC agitators reached the office of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee. State Education Minister Bratya Basu also attended the meeting of a delegation of SSC activists with Abhishek on Friday. According to sources, Abhishek discussed how to take the recruitment process forward keeping in mind the legal complications.

The representative of the agitators, Shahidullah, came out after the two-hour meeting and faced the media and said, ‘There will be a meeting with the education minister and SSC chairman at Bikash Bhaban on the 8th. He will try 100 percent to ensure that all the job seekers are appointed on the basis of merit list. Abhishek gave such an assurance in the meeting, it was informed by the agitators. SSC representatives brought their demands in written form today. Before the meeting, the agitators informed that they want the appointment of all those who are in the ninth to twelfth merit list. On the day of continuous agitation by SSC job aspirants in 502 days on Friday, Shuvendu Adhikari blasted explosive allegations that Abhishek’s meeting with job aspirants was practically ‘illegal’.

Venkateswara Lahiri

Published by:Piya Banerjee First published: July 29, 2022, 21:43 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, S.S.C, Suvendu Adhikari