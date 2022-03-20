Abhishek goes to Delhi to face ED – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ED, no matter how much he is threatened by the CBI, he will not bow down Abhishek Banerjee gave such a warning at the airport before leaving for Delhi to appear before the ED in a coal scam case. The All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said that he will face the ED in Delhi tomorrow.

The ED has summoned his wife Abhishek Banerjee to Delhi on charges of financial embezzlement in connection with the coal scandal. Abhishek also raised the question as to why the ED was summoning him to Delhi even though he had an office in Kolkata

Read more: ED summons Abhishek Banerjee and Rujira to Delhi for questioning in coal scam

At the airport, the Trinamool MP said, “We have slammed the BJP. The people of Bengal have lost their cattle and driven out the foreigners So he did not surrender, because he did not sell his spine But we will not surrender, we will see the end of it. “

Abhishek had filed a case in the Delhi High Court asking why he would not be questioned in Kolkata However, on March 11, the Delhi High Court dismissed the petition Abhishek said that he has an opportunity to file a case in the Supreme Court Abhishek said, “I went to court asking why I should be called even though there is an ED office in Kolkata. I will go to Calcutta as many times as you want. ‘

Abhishek said that he had undergone eye surgery four days ago Doctors have advised him to take bed rest However, he decided to go to Delhi at the behest of the ED The Trinamool All India General Secretary said, “We are the people who live with our heads held high. We know how to live with our heads held high. I will bow my head a hundred times before the power of men, but I will not bow my head before those who are abusing the investigative agencies from power. Abhishek Banerjee is no longer one of those who have been kept in solitary confinement by the ED and CBI out of fear.

The Trinamool MP from Diamond Harbor said, “I have been interrogated for ten hours before. I will go again tomorrow They are harassing us again and again as they are not able to stick with the grassroots in the fight for votes But we are not like other opponents I will fight to the last drop of blood. ‘

Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 20, 2022, 17:33 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, TMC