Abhishek requests police to remove barricade in front of house – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s house on Harish Mukherjee Road in South Kolkata. Abhishek asked the police to remove the security barricade in front of the house. The reason for this is that he does not want any problem of traffic or public for his safety That is why he has requested to remove the long barricade in front of the house (Abhishek Banerjee requested police to remove the barricade).

Police have barricaded a large area in front of Abhishek Banerjee’s house on Harish Mukherjee Road for security. But because of the barricades on the busy streets of the city, many people have problems That is why Abhishek 7 requested to remove the barricade this time There is also a ‘Quick Response’ team of Kolkata Police As a result, many times the problem of the public is when the crowd on the street is more

Meanwhile, everyone is keeping an eye on how bright the Trinamool Congress can be as one of the political factors in the Goa Assembly polls this time. The importance of booth return surveys from that place is also immense. Abhishek Banerjee has visited Goa more than once before and tried to strengthen the party’s organization in the state. So if grass is blossomed in Goa, it will be important for the grassroots in all-India politics.

In fact, the booth return survey says that the grassroots is going to play a big role in Goa. Today, Abhishek is scheduled to reach Goa on Tuesday night Stay until the election results come out Tomorrow, on Wednesday, Mahua Maitra can also go to Goa

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 08, 2022, 16:01 IST

