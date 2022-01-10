Abhishek thanks doctor Kunal Sarkar for supporting his opinion – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee thanks Kunal Sarkar for calling for an end to all political and religious gatherings. Doctor Kunal Sarkar tweeted in support of the Trinamool All India General Secretary’s message. Abhishek Banerjee tweeted this time thanking Kunal Babu for supporting his opinion.

Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting in Kolkata on Saturday to discuss the situation in his Lok Sabha constituency of Diamond Harbor. At the end of the meeting, Abhishek said that for the time being, all political and religious gatherings should be closed for two months. Even Abhishek explained that he was in favor of holding the election

Doctor Kunal Sarkar tweeted in support of this opinion of Abhishek Banerjee “We should all support what Abhishek Banerjee has said,” he wrote.

Thank you UnKunalCardiac! Your guidance will act as a source of inspiration for all of us. Let's fight this together and ensure the well-being of all. – Abhishek Banerjee (abhishekaitc) January 10, 2022

Abhishek 7 thanked Kunalbabu for this tweet He wrote on Twitter, “Your guidance is an inspiration to us Let’s all join in this fight and make sure everyone is healthy. “

Diamond Harbor has already taken several administrative steps to control the corona infection Ward, block and panchayat control rooms have been opened in Diamond Harbor subdivision area in the last 24 hours.

A specific person has been assigned to communicate in each control room In case of emergency, there is also the facility to send messages on WhatsApp

Abhishek 7 has also reduced his political program due to the increase in corona infection He also canceled the Goa tour