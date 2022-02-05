February 5, 2022

Abhishek witnesses the busy schedule of propaganda in Goa – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


On this day, Abhishek R posted a picture of Ayansh’s handcuffs on Facebook At the same time, wishing Saraswati Pujo, he wrote, ‘May the future of all the students of Bengal and the country be bright with the love of the Goddess. Let us wash away all the filth and poverty of the mind in the light of true knowledge. I wish that they would break the stalemate of all narrowness and become more responsible towards the society. ‘ Photo-Facebook / Abhishek Banerjee



