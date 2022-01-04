accident in maheshtala sampriti flyover kills 3 – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Flyover Accident! Death of father, mother and son. It is learned that sand and stones were piled up on the road near Mollargate on Bajwaj Trunk Road in Maheshtala, where the biker lost control and fell on the road after being hit. The biker died on the spot. The incident caused widespread unrest in the area. Police rushed to the spot, removed the crowd and recovered the body and sent it to Vidyasagar Hospital. After this tragic incident, the traffic was stopped for some time on the flyover accident.

Incidentally, a tragic accident also took place on December 24 at Maheshtala’s Sampriti flyover. Three members of the same family died in an accident on their way to Bajaj. Parents and young son died. It is learned that 3 bike riders were killed in the bus collision on that day. According to police sources, the deceased are all residents of Ekbalpur.