Accident || Mother and daughter were crossing the road in front of the constellation, then what happened …

#Kolkata: Accident in Kolkata 6 Mother and daughter were injured in a road accident in front of Birla Tara Mandal. According to local and police sources, both are citizens of Bangladesh. They were hit by a bus while crossing the road. The two were taken to SSKM in critical condition.

But how did this accident happen? According to the source, the two were crossing the road when the signal was red But then the signal turns green The bus started running as usual At that time, the two fell due to a collision. Both are currently undergoing treatment at SSKM