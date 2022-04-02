Accidents are not stopping, Kolkata Police proposes to install iron nets on both sides of Ma flyover – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has proposed to the KMDA to install iron nets on both sides of the Ma Flyover. Accidents in Ma Flyover due to Chinese manja. The accident took place near Bridge No. 4 and Tapsia. In most cases, bike riders are injured.

During Pujo last year, the Kolkata police suggested that an iron mesh be installed up to 900 meters of the flyover on an experimental basis. A few months ago, iron nets were installed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. Accidents in Ma Flyover due to Chinese manja. But tragic accidents continue to occur in open spaces. That is why this time the Kolkata police proposed to install iron nets on both sides of the entire flyover to prevent accidents.

There have been more than one Chinese cat accident on Ma Flyover! It even led to the death of a motorbike rider with a manja wrapped around his neck. Accidents in Ma Flyover due to Chinese manja then cut the nose of the motorbike rider. After all these incidents, Kolkata police also formed a team with five policemen. The team was deployed at various places along the flyover. But that did not stop the accident.

However, not only Ma Uralpool, but also Sampriti Uralpur in January this year had an accident at China Manja. Somnath Dolui, a resident of Bajwaj Pujali, was riding his bike through Sampriti flyover around 3.30 pm on Sunday. At that time, the bike lost control and got stuck in the Chinese manja and fell near the flyover. Somnath, 26, was critically injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

