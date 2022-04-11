‘Achena Uttam’ is all set to release on 24th June

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Saswata Chatterjee with the cut out of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar

‘Achena Uttam’, a biopic on Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, directed by Atanu Bose, presented by Aloknanda Arts Pvt. Ltd. is scheduled to release on 24th June ’22.

The movie stars as Uttam Kumar (Senior) – Saswata Chatterjee, Gouri Devi (Senior) – Srabanti Chatterjee, Suchitra Sen – Rituparna Sengupta, Supriya Devi – Sayantani Raychaudhuri, Young Uttam Kumar – Tirtharaj Bose, Young Gouri Devi – Sneha Das, Sabitri Chatterjee – Ditipriya Roy, Tarun Kumar (Senior) – Biswanath Basu, Sumitra Mukherjee – Sampurna Lahiri, Dr. Lal Mohan Mukherjee (Senior) – Shibashis Bandyopadhyay, Director Salil Dutta – Arindol Bagchi, Director Sakti Samanta – Anindya Sarkar and Satyajit Ray- Priyangshu Chatterjee.

Cast and crew of ‘Achena Uttam’ at the release date announcement event

The official release date of ‘Achena Uttam’ was made at the dazzling announcement event at the Indian Life Saving Society (Anderson Club), in the presence of the cast and crew, which was followed by a spectacular musical evening, celebrating the evergreen songs from Mahanayak’s timeless filmography.

The immortal songs sung live on stage by Sreelekha Bandopadhyay, Raghab Chattopadhyay,Chirantan Bannerjee, Arfin Rana, Madhuri Dey, Trisha Parui, Debarati Dasguta Sarkar and Aritra Dasgupta, created an absolute nostalgia among the audience with their magical performances. This mesmerizing musical evening was anchored by Suvadeep Chakraborty and Poushali Sen Barat.