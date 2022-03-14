Imagine a platter of piping hot biryanis and succulent kebabs before you – this is enough for gourmets to drool over. The rich aroma of biryanis and succulent kebabs make a perfect blend to satiate the palate of food connoisseurs. If you are keen to test the quintessential biryani in different flavours, then treat your palate with your favourite pick at the Bar- B- Q-the signature Biryani and Kebab festival at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata. Christened “Bar- B –Q”, this is the second edition of Biryani & Kebab festival hosted by the Acropolis Mall would surely pamper the palate of Biryani lovers – much to the gastronomic delight. The festival has commenced from today and will continue till March 13 from 12 noon to 9 pm.

Come along with your family and friends for a tempting tour to the world of aromatic flavours of age old traditional Mughlai & Afghani Cuisine that would create a tingling in your taste buds made from the secret recipe of expert chefs with well-chosen exotic spices & ingredients. Vegetarian or Non- Vegetarian Rahim’s has something to offer for everyone.

Soumitra Ray, lead singer of popular Bangla Band Bhoomi and K Vijayan, GM. Acropolis Mall have inaugurated the second edition of Bar-B-Q- the Biryani and Kebab festival at the periphery of Acropolis Mall today.

Brands like 3 Idiotrs, Go Lebanese, Golden Fast Food, Poush Parban, Buddy Bites, Calcutta Delicacies, The Galley and the Princeton Club will present their wide array of lipsmacking Biryanis and Kebabs in different flavours to tantalize your taste buds. While all brands will rustle up Biryannis and kebabs, Princeton Club will display mouth fresheners with goodness of almond and Rose cashew and Mango churan. Embracing the true flavour of specialty kebabs prepared in rich Indian spices, the festival features both non vegetarian and vegetarian kebabs. The range of non-vegetarian kebabs includes Chicken Achari kebab, Chicken Reshmi Kebab, chicken malai Taya Kebab, chicken seek kebab, chicken shami kebab. For the vegetarians, an equally captivating option comprising of Reshmi Cheese Kebab , Hariyali Kebab, Reshmi malai Kebab and many more. Gourmets will be also pampered with a wide array of all-time favourite Kolkata style Biriyani with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian ingredients. Speciality biryanis like Handi Biryani and Bamboo shoot Biryani are also there to welcome the Biryani lovers to experiment.

Speaking on the occasion K Vijayan, GM. Acropolis mall said, “ We have got overwhelming response from foodies last year with our first Biriyani & Kebab Festival lastyear. This has inspired us to bring back the drool worthy biryani and kebab festival this year. As we are coming out of of the clutch of the pandemic, I feel it calls for celebration after a long time. We hope to woo Biriyani & Kebab lovers from all across Kolkata to come and enjoy the treat. We hope this will draw more guests to Acropolis mall encouraging them to engage in winter shopping here”.

