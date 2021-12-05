Acropolis Presents The third Edition of  “Chatpata”, the Street Food Festival

Acropolis Mall, India’s one of the premium mall has played host to the third edition of Street Food Festival, Chatpata 3.0, The festival will continue till 5th December. Foodyy Bangali, popular YouTube content creator is the social media partner of Chatpata 3.0 . It is owned by Kamalika Dey the founder of Foodyy Bangali, an avid food junkie and cook. Fever and Radio One are the radio partners of Chatpata 3.0 .

Food entrepreneurs like “Wow Momo” “Go Lebanese”, “Sengupta’s”, “The Galley”, “3 Idiots”, “Poush Parbon” , “Asha Chat Centre”, Rupkatha, Roy Pan Palace,Turkisyano and Nalin Chandra”have participated in the street food festival and displayed their lip-smacking dishes to pamper the palates of people who would assemble to satiate their cravings for street food.

Actress Tithi Basu of the popular serial Maa fame has graced the occasion and inaugurated the festival with Mr. K Vijayan, GM of Acropolis Mall today .

A wide array of delectable dishes ranging from Italian items to Lebanese and continental and even our own Indian food items are there to lure the gastronomes in the city. Lebanese menus like Lebanon Bar B Q chicken , Hummus Nashib & Pita Bread Lebanon Khati Kebab Wrap, from Go Lebanese would attract those with a penchant for Lebanese food whereas those with liking for Afghani food would relish Aghani Tangri , Chicken Pahanri Kebab and Mix noodles fro 3 Idiots. Foodies with preference for traditional Indian mouthwatering spread would indulge in quintessential Vetki Kebab Fry ,Chicken Kabiraji from Poush parban and Sengupta’s- Luchi Alur Dum and Tikka Fry. Youngsters can also tingle their taste buds with Dahi Puchka and Papri Chat from Asha Chat Centre and Chicken Puchka and Bhetki Pattice from The Galley. Guests can also quench their thirst with Turkish Ice Cream from Turkisyano and end their feast pampering their sweet tooth with different varieties of desserts including Alfanso Mango Sandesh,Butterscotch Sandesh from Nalin Chandra and Narkel or Kheer Patisaptha Pithe and Mango PIthe from Rupkatah. Foodies who like to chew betel leaf , can taste Mango Pan from Roy Pan.

Mr. K Vijayan, GM, Acropolis said, “ At Acropolis we have been innovating and organizing varieties of festivals. The street food festival christened “Chatpata” has been a great success in last 2 years . Hence We have decided to continue this festival this time keeping in mind of the foodies of Kolkata who love to pamper their palate with mouthwatering snacks. We will adhere to all protocols of Covid 19 and ensure people to wear masks and take safety precaution.”

About Acropolis Mall : Acropolis Mall is one of the state-of-the-art malls in Kolkata that houses over 62 renowned brands in apparel, electronics, consumer durables, electronic gazettes, jewellery, luggage, cosmetics, grocery items, food items, salon and beauty care products . The shopping mall is the right retail mix layered with various kinds of retail zones. The mall with its four screen multiplex, spacious food court, fine dining restaurants, family and children entertainment zone is an apt destination for families to enjoy shop and dine.

Developed by Merlin Group, the leading real estate group of India, Acropolis mall was inaugurated on 25th September,2015. It is an iconic architectural masterpiece with an elegant elevation covered with a glass façade which spread over a sprawling area of 4.50 lakh sq ft with five level parking facilities. The mall has been frequented by over 1,20 lakhs visitors every week . It has been conferred with a clutch of laurels since its inception which bear testimony to its quality and service. The awards include “ Most admired shopping centre of the year (east) in 2018 by Images”, “Best Retail Project of the year 2018-19 by Images”, “ Certified Green Building By IGBC “, 4-Star Energy Conservation Award 2020 by Encon”. The mall is also recognized by CNBC Awaaz Real Estate Awards –East Zone ,2019 as the Best Retail Project in east zone. Acropolis mall is the first mall in Kolkata to have installed a state-of-the-art Firefighting kiosk with rescue Equipment in keeping with its commitment to the advisory to Indian Institute Of Architect. The facility was inaugurated by Shri Jagmohan, , IPS, Director General, West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services, Govt of West Bengal in presence of Shri Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group. The kiosk will serve the neighboring area as well.

The mall has been housing several interesting events, fashion shows, cultural fests, and the launch of popular films over the last five years. Acropolis mall has become one of the most popular destination malls to reckon with in the right spirit.

The mall has also contributed to the community as a responsible corporate citizen. It has undertaken an initiative to collect old clothes for underprivileged children and old people living in the vicinity of Ruby Hospital and presented the clothes to the Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage for them. he mall has provided space to self-help group women representing economically backward sections to display and sell handmade environment-friendly Rakhis to people.