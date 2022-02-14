Acropolis ushers in Valentine’s Day with a gala celebration

By Nitasha Dey ;- Love is in the air as the quintessential Valeintine’s day is just one day away. To usher in the celebration of love , Acropolis Mall, India’s leading mall has organized a pre valentine bash with a Valentine’s day celebration today In a move to provide a platform to couples for expressing their love for each other. Decked in a dazzling Valentine’s day theme with a beautiful selfie zone for couples , Acropolis Mall has organized an event christened “ Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” today .It hosted a slew of curated events including fashion show for best dressed couples, best dancing couple contest,Dancing on paper competition, a few engagement games. Free makeover and free nail art.

By Soumya Prakash Das

Actress Sonalee Chaudhuri graced the occasion and presented prizes to the winners in presence of Soumi Dutta, Queen of Asia international, MRS INDIA UNIVERSE KOLKATA 2019 and Shalini Mukherjee,winner of Yadevi 2020,signature event of Acropolis.

Following were the winners

Best Dancing Couple –

1st- Moumita & Saumik

2nd- Moumita & Saurav

3rd- Arindam & Madhvi

Best Dressed Couple Fashion Show-

1st – Saurav & Moumita

2nd – Shuvhojit & Koel

3rd- Mr & Mrs Banerjee

Special Prize- Arindam & Madhvi

Sonalee Chaudhuri expressed her joy for being at the celebration at Acropolis Mall. She mentioned her fondness for Acropolis mall as well.

“As Valentines’ day is round the corner, Acropolis Mall is all set to invite its guests to the mall with picturesque Selfie booth themed on Valentine’s day . All brands in Acropolis Mall, is celebrating the month of love with a week-long valentine’s day celebrations across . Acropolis Mall is organizing specially curated events for consumers and giving them an opportunity to create unforgettable memories with their loved ones. Brands are doling out freebies and discounts to attract people. We are hoping the footfall will be manifold over previous weekend”, said K Vijayan, GM, Acropolis and Homeland Malls.