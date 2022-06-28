Active fraud cycle in the name of giving jobs in the inner circle of the municipality! With the fake appointment, the incident took place again in the central building of Calcutta Municipality Fraudsters to offer false job opportunity in Kolkata corporation now corporation taking steps – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Fraudsters are active in the name of giving jobs in the inner circle of the municipality. With the fake appointment, he again went to the central building of Calcutta Municipality. Earlier, a young man was cheated while sitting in the councilor’s room inside the municipality. Since then the Calcutta Municipality has been active. Three members of the fraud ring were caught red-handed under the surveillance of the internal security personnel of the municipality.

Allegations of fraud in the name of giving jobs inside Calcutta Municipality. Three gangsters were caught red-handed while giving fake appointment letters. The matter comes to the first notice of an employee of the sewage department. Suspiciously seeing three people handling different papers, the staff of which department asked? Three people later got excited to answer this question. Balaram Das, a security guard, was in the councilor’s club room next door. The three accused youths were caught by the security personnel. On hearing the news, the on-duty policeman of Calcutta Municipality came running. The interrogation started with the arrest of three youths. According to police and municipal sources, some forms, documents in the form of appointment letters and some identity cards in the form of Calcutta Municipality have been found from these three.

The municipal authorities have appealed to the police to take strict action in this incident. Security officials of Kolkata Municipality have lodged a complaint with the New Market Police Station on the instructions of Mayor Harihar Prasad Mandal. Newmarket police have launched an investigation after allegations against the three.

Two of the three arrested are residents of West Burdwan. Another is a resident of Kolkata New Market area. Among the three are Pintu Raut, a resident of Durgapur, Robin Roy Asansol and Ashwini Mishra, a resident of Dharmatala area of ​​Indian Mirror Street, Kolkata.

According to Calcutta Municipality sources, the three were filling up several forms. At that time, they were caught by the security guards working in the Councilor Club of Calcutta Municipality. At that time, the accused tried to tear up the form, said security guard Balaram Das. That’s when the police were informed. Police personnel of Calcutta Municipality came and arrested the three. First the officer in charge of the municipality GS Mohapatra was taken home. After questioning the three accused, shocking information came up. Fake identity card of Calcutta Municipality matched from 3 accused. From them you can get the job application form and appointment letter in the health department of Calcutta Municipality. And also the form of several municipal letterheads.

With all this information and evidence, the police took the three to the New Market police station for questioning.

The municipal authorities suspect that these three people were involved in the bogus recruitment process in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. However, the police of New Market Police Station has started an investigation into what actually happened.

An employee of the sewage department saw the three accused sitting next to the councilor’s room in the municipal corridor. Mayor Tarak Singh listened in detail to the staff and the security guard in the councilor’s room. Mayor Parishad Nikashi Tarak Singh said such incidents could happen anywhere. However, it is necessary to monitor the inside of the municipality. As well as his advice, it is important to take a decision in consultation with the people of the house without falling into the trap of cheating in the name of such bogus appointments.

Notably, a few days ago, a young man claimed that such an incident had taken place inside the Councilor Club Room inside the Kolkata Municipality. The young man, a resident of North 24 Parganas, came with a letter of appointment to work in the secretariat department. The next day, the municipal authorities and the police instructed him to lodge a complaint with the police with all the documents. Although the young man has been missing since then.

