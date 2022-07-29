Activist appeal to Abhihek Banerjee to seek help to get teaching jobs Hope on Abhishek! TET job aspirants in Camac Street today with direct talk requirement – ​​News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee’s office on Camac Street was abuzz today. On the one hand, Abhishek Banerjee is having a meeting with prospective teachers of 9th and 10th class. On the other hand, the job candidates of physical education teacher and work education teacher from primary (Tate), upper primary came and applied for Abhishek’s meeting. They all keep demanding that Abhishek will meet Banerjee. With that, they knelt down on the pavement next to Abhishek’s office. But the police remained silent.

Job seekers gathered in small groups near Camac Street from 11 o’clock today. Kunal Ghosh led a delegation of 8 high school job seekers reached Abhishek’s office at quarter past four. Kunal Ghosh, Education Minister Bratya Basu and Abhishek Banerjee were present in that meeting. But in the meantime, one by one, RLS job aspirants started gathering near Abhishek Banerjee’s office, starting from TET, Upper Primary, SLST, school contract computer teachers.

Each of them took the exam to become a school teacher. All of them have names in the merit list. Some are hoping for jobs from 2012, some from 14, some from 2016-17. All these job seekers demand that they will also meet Abhishek Banerjee. They will directly inform Abhishek Banerjee about the non-employment and complaints. With that, starting with slogans, they kneeled and joined hands in the streets.

The police statement was to give deputation. The job seekers demanded that they would not return home from Camac Street unless they spoke to Abhishek Banerjee directly. Achintya Samant, the leader of Tate job candidates, said, “There was no use with the application form and deputation earlier.” He also claimed that since the School Service Commission job candidates have been called. Therefore, they should also be given a chance to speak. But next to Abhishek Banerjee’s office where not even a bird can sit. There are so many job aspirants chanting slogans, such incidents are rare. However, the political circles think that it is quite significant from the political point of view.

