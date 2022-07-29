Actor director takes a dig at West Bengal government – ​​News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Actress-director Aparna Sen opened her mouth about the recovery of money, responding to the tweet, she said, “It should not be forgotten, the 50 crore recovered from the then minister Partha Chatterjee, is actually money that was exploited by the poor people of the state!” Trinamool is trying to save face by removing Partha Chatterjee from the cabinet! But it can not wash corruption! This money should be used for the welfare of the poor people of West Bengal!

Let’s not forget that 50 cr recovered from former state minister Partha Chatterjee was acquired by exploiting the poor of WB. TMC have tried to save face by throwing PC out of the cabinet. That doesn’t wash! The money should be used for the benefit of those who have been robbed! — Aparna Sen (@senaparna) July 28, 2022

‘Money game’ is going on in Kolkata from Friday night! ED officials recovered 21 crores by searching a residence in Talliganj! That’s the beginning! Since then, the money has been recovered! Like a game of opinion! ED discovered a mountain of money one after another by searching Arpita’s house! Currently both Partha Chatterjee and Arpita are in ED custody.

Talliganj and Belgharia two flats 50 million taka! Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee are now the only thing in Bengal. And the mountains of crores of rupees recovered from multiple addresses of Arpita. As well as unbridled property coming forward daily. In this situation, ED sources came up with explosive information one after another. According to sources, Arpita has admitted during prolonged interrogation that the money being recovered from her house is Partha Chatterjee’s money. That money was left in Arpita’s flat by Parthar ‘people’!

Incidentally, party general secretary Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in a corruption case, was removed from the cabinet on Thursday. Abhishek Banerjee said after the Trinamool Disciplinary Committee meeting on Thursday, “What is the source of the huge amount of money that has been recovered?” Modi said all the black money has been recovered. I am not defending anyone. If someone has done wrong Injustice happens. Then Trinamool Congress will not support. What Mamata Banerjee said she did today. The party will not support if it is a mechanism to earn money.”

Partha Chatterjee, who is in the custody of ED, has been removed from these three departments of Industry, Information Technology, Council. Chief Minister and party leader Mamata Banerjee informed that he is currently in charge of the offices that were held by Parthababu. In Mamata Banerjee’s words, “The offices which were with Parthad are coming to me for now. Might not do anything, but as long as I’m not forming a new cabinet… I spared Parthda. These offices have come to me.”

