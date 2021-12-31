Actor turned M.P Dev inaugurates Sanjiban Hospital’s newly designed Cath Lab unit

At a time when heart ailments among even middle-aged persons have become a common phenomenon, Howrah’s Sanjiban Hospital has designed a new Cath Lab unit with the latest types of equipment keeping the roaring demand in mind. The Cath Lab unit has been inaugurated by parliamentarian and eminent actor Dev today at the hospital area itself. MLA of Uluberia Uttor, Dr. Nirmal Maji, MLA of Uluberia Purba constituency Shri. Bidesh Ranjan Bose, and Uluberia Municipality Chairman Mr. Abhay Das were present too among the dignitaries during inauguration. There are no charges for availing the facility only for Swasthya Sathi Card Holders but apart from that other patients will have to pay a reasonable amount.

Sanjiban Hospital’s Cath lab unit has been used for angiography and angioplasty diagnosis and pacemaker implementation of more than 400 patients in the last four months. But now the entire Lab has been revamped in such a way that it could cater to even more patients.

While addressing the Media Dr. Subhasis Mitra, Director, Sanjiban Hospital said, “A regular heart checkup is a need of the hour given our stressful lives across age groups. Thus we decided to renovate the Cath lab which has a Philips Allura Xper FD10 biplane X-ray system and specifically it is an ultra-modern state-of-the-art Cath lab unit now. Swasthya Sathi cardholders will have an edge on the charges too.”

About Sanjiban Hospital:

Sanjiban Hospital, a Class 1 Multi-Specialty and Super Specialty Hospital, is one of the largest and most acclaimed health knowledge management hospitals in West Bengal, with 300 bed super specialty facilities.

Conceptualized and set up by Dr. Subhasis Mitra, an Onco-surgeon with 30 years of experience (16 years in the UK) Sanjiban draws its strength from a group of highly skilled and committed doctors trained in India and UK, teamed with nurses and other paramedical staff. Its vision is to achieve excellence in affordable healthcare and medical education.