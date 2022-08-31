Adamas University organised Vigyan Utsav in association with West Bengal State Council of Science and Technology

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Adamas University recently organised Vigyan Utsav, through a workshop on ‘Harnessing Socioeconomic benefit of IPR : Role of Higher Education Institutions.’ towards the celebration of 75 years of independence of India and 25 years celebration of setting up of Patent Information Centre, along with West Bengal State Council of Science and Technology, Department of Science and Technology and Biotechnology in association with E-YUVA Centre, Adamas University, Supported by BIRAC, Govt. of India.

More than 120 participants from over 50 higher education institutions including universities, engineering and degree colleges participated in the one day event, in the virtual presence of Honorable Shri Ujjal Biswas, Minister-In-Charge, Science, Technology and Biotechnology, Govt. of West Bengal, Sri Rajesh Sinha, Principal Secretary Mr. Sudpa Porel, Joint Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and Biotechnology, Govt. of West Bengal, Prof. Samit Ray, Chancellor, Adamas University, Prof. Manas Sanyal, Vice Chancellor, University of Kalyani, Sarvottamananda ji Maharaj, Vice Chancellor, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Prof. Anuradha Mukhopadhyay, Vice Chancellor, The Sanskrit College and University Prof. Deependra Kr Jha, Vice-Chancellor, Adamas University graced the occasion. Dr. Debapriya Dutta, Scientist G and Head SEED division of DST, Govt. of India, Dr. Yashwant Deb Parmar, Scientist-F, TIFAC, Govt. of India and many more, who addressed the gathering.

Several innovators and entrepreneurs showcased their innovation for which patents have been applied or granted. The GI of West Bengal was also showcased by the craftsmen that included dokra, madur, chou and more.

The program consisted on inaugural session followed by panel discussion on ‘Role of IPR in promoting Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ and ‘Technology transfer and incentive policy for state and higher education institutions’. Prof. Siddhartha Das, MD, STEP, IIT Kharagpur, Prof. Rajib Bandyopadhyay, Jadavpur University, Dr. Mahua Hom Choudhury, Er. Dipankar Das, Er. U.K. Biswas from DSTBT, Dr. Sudipta Bhattacharya, Prof. S.K. Mitra, Ex Deputy Controller of Patents, Ms Namami Ghosh from IIMCIP, Dr. Saptarshi Chatterjee, Chief Coordinator of E-YUVA Centre, Adamas University were the panellists.

MIC Mr. Ujjal Biswas, Mr. Sinha, Mr. Porel, Prof. Ray, Chancellor, Adamas University and Prof Jha expressed their thoughts on the subject, and all the panellists put forward their views and concluded on emphasizing the role of IPR in educational institutions through higher awareness, promotion of innovators, easing the process of applying for IPR, proper incentivising mechanism and mutual handholding.