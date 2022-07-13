Adda247 expands its services in Assam to fortify the vernacular test-prep market

Adda247, India’s largest vernacular test-prep platform, announced its latest launch of two exclusive courses for Assam – APSC – Grade 3 & 4 and Assam Police. This launch is in line with the company’s expansion policy to penetrate the e-learning market in Assam and adjoining states. The purpose of this launch is to provide quality education to the learners of Assam and to create a level playing field by empowering the aspirants in the region.

With this launch Adda247 aims to reach out to 6 lakh+ aspirants, catering to 25000+ government vacancies in Assam. The course material will be available in Assamese and English. Data from the pilot in May 2022 shows good uptick in the region. In the last one month, 40K+ subscribers from the region were added to Adda247’s North East Youtube channel which clearly shows that there is an inclination for government jobs in the region. After Assam, the company plans to launch in Tripura and soon after become available in all the neighboring 8 states.

The idea behind the expansion is to empower the youth of North-East India by offering high-quality guidance that students need to secure government jobs. The launch of APSC: Grade 3 & 4 and Assam Police courses would play an instrumental role in attaining that goal. The courses will be delivered by highly skilled in-house teachers and will include 380 hours of live classes, live doubt solving, on-demand video courses, mock tests and others. Additionally an exclusive group for doubt support will be created for the assistance of the learners.

Commenting on the launch, Anil Nagar, Founder & CEO, Adda247 said, “Our North-East launch is in line with our vision to take quality affordable education to the masses. The expansion will not only provide support to millions of government job aspirants but will also allow us to penetrate the promising and un-explored government jobs segment in Assam. This is our way of returning back to the society by extending our services to the learners, when and where they need the most.”

Adda247 is on a mission to offer quality education to every Indian by providing online courses in more than ten regional languages for all major exams. Last year, the company raised around $20 million in a Series B funding round led by WestBridge Capital. To add strategic value to Adda247’s offering in the UPSC and State PSC segment, the company recently acquired the UPSC-focused Edtech platform StudyIQ Education.

AboutAdda247: Founded by Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal in 2016, Adda247 is India’s largest vernacular test prep platform catering to the learning needs of more than 50 million students from Tier II and Tier III cities in India. Backed by marquee investors like Westbridge&Infoedge, Adda247 is on a mission to take quality education to the masses by providing online courses for all competitive government exams in more than ten regional languages. The company offers online courses for all major exams in India, including Govt Recruitment Exams (Banking, SSC, Teaching, Defense etc.), GATE, JEE, NEET, UPSC & State PSCs.