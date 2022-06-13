ADG Law and Order – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government will take stern action against those who have disrupted public life in Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia in the last few days. Forty-two cases of vandalism and arson have been registered in the state so far. A total of more than 200 accused have been arrested, according to state ADG law enforcement Javed Shamim.

Javed Shamim further claimed that no new incidents of unrest had taken place in Howrah district in the last 48 hours. However, Section 144 will remain in force for three more days in the areas where the riots broke out in Howrah. Internet service has been normalized since this morning The top state police official claimed that the police and GRP had also taken strict action in the riots that took place at Bethuadhari, Nakashipara in Nadia yesterday, including a train vandalism. More than 25 people have been arrested in yesterday’s incident alone Javed Shamim also demanded that maximum punishment be ensured for those directly and indirectly involved in the riots.

Read more: Summer vacation is increasing till June 26! The guidelines were issued by the school education department

At a press conference on the same day, Javed Shamim said, “The situation is normal everywhere in the state since this morning Senior officers have been instructed to patrol the streets Chargesheets will be drawn up to ensure maximum punishment for those involved in the riots. West Bengal Police is committed to maintaining law and order.

Police are investigating how so many people gathered and blocked roads and railways. Attempts are being made to find out who is behind all these incidents, said Javed Shamim. ADG Law Enforcement 7 also claimed that the number of arrests will increase further

Although Javed Shamim claims at the same time, sporadic riots have broken out in several places in large states like West Bengal. The riots did not spread elsewhere due to the activism of the police administration ADG Law and Order 6 has requested to refrain from spreading any kind of rumor

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: June 13, 2022, 14:57 IST

Tags: West Bengal Police