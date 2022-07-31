Adhir Chowdhury – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool leaders are ‘thieves’. And Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself is protecting the thieves. Adhir Chowdhury made such a strong attack. Congress state president Adhir Chowdhury on Saturday also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the teacher recruitment scam. “Mamata Banerjee tried her best to protect the thieves. Everyone is a thief at the grassroots level. Didi is also the state police minister. What were the police doing so far?” Adhir raised the question.

Adhir Chowdhury also said, “Why the state police could not arrest the thieves and recover such a huge amount of money?” Are we to believe that the police had no clue about this scam? If so, the chief minister should take moral responsibility and step down from the post of police minister.” “We feel that Mamata Banerjee should also resign as chief minister for failing to stop corruption,” Adhir Chowdhury told a press conference at Vidhan Bhavan.

Later, Adhir led a rally of party workers from Vidhan Bhavan to Esplanade to protest the teacher recruitment scam. He also met and spoke to the campaigning candidates at Mayo Road.

Senior Trinamool leader Tapas Roy said the Congress MP should first come clean about the allegations leveled against him. “Adhir does not believe in Congress culture and behaves like a Left leader. He helped his team win Bengal. He has no right to speak against us. Adhir has multiple criminal cases against him. He should first come clean about this allegation,” said Tapas Roy.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: July 31, 2022, 10:06 IST

