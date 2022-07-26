Adhir Chowdhury wrote a letter to the Chief Minister demanding the removal of Parth from the cabinet – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: State Minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested by the ED. Congress MP and state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury demanded that he be removed from the Trinamool cabinet this time. Based on that demand, he wrote a letter directly to the state chief minister and Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee. It is reported that the letter has already reached the chief minister in Navanna.

Adhir wrote, during the period when the allegations of corruption were made, ‘Partha Chattopadhyay was the education minister of the state during the period when the allegations of corruption in SSC recruitment were made. It is a shameful incident for the government. Now Industry and Commerce Minister in Perth State Cabinet. I request that he be removed from that post immediately.”Partha Chatterjee has already been brought to Bhubaneswar AIIMS for physical examination.

Departed Bhubaneswar on Tuesday morning and reached Kolkata in the morning. At night he was in Bhubaneswar MSE. An attempt was made to return him at night, but as it was not possible at the last minute, he was returned on Tuesday. Parth will be kept in ED custody till August 3, the court ordered. Parth may face prolonged ED interrogation in Kolkata after this, it is believed. There are reports that Arpita and Parth may even be interrogated face to face. ED arrived at Bhubaneswar airport with Partha Chattopadhyay around 4:30 am that day. The ED officials left the former education minister of the state for Kolkata in a 5.40 am flight. The plane reached Kolkata at half past six

The ED has already claimed during the court hearing that it has received several documents proving that Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee are known to each other. The ED officials want to know the source of the money recovered from Arpita’s house and to whom it belongs. Parth and Arpita can be interrogated face-to-face to get answers to all these questions According to sources, an official of the rank of Joint Director of ED may himself be present during the interrogation.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 26, 2022, 15:22 IST

