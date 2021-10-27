Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Mamata Banerjee | ‘Gandhi family loves Mamata’, why Adhir Chowdhury erupted in anger and pride!

#New Delhi: The impatient Ranjan Chowdhury’s relationship with the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee in the state cannot be said to be new. However, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was the first to suggest not to field a candidate against Mamata Banerjee in the by-election at Bhabanipur Assembly constituency. His party, the Congress High Command, later sealed the deal. In this atmosphere, it was thought that the Congress and the Trinamool Congress were getting closer and closer. Especially ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee has wrapped up a one-day visit to Delhi to meet several leaders, including Sonia Gandhi. The political circles think that the work of rolling in the salt of the opposition camp started in that period.

But the picture is not the same as before. Recently, several leaders in different states, including West Bengal, have left the ‘hands’ of the Congress and joined Joraful. The list includes Assam leader Sushmita Dev as well as former Goa chief minister and Uttar Pradesh leaders. Rahul Gandhi, the top leader of the Congress party that tweeted Abhishek Banerjee’s cutout photo on its Twitter handle in the Pegasus scandal, has questioned the Congress delegation’s visit to Lakhimpur. “Sonia Gandhi is not active in building an opposition alliance. So the Trinamool has taken the policy of ‘Let’s go alone without waiting for the Congress’.”

Not only that, the Congress leader has also raised questions about Kanhaiya Kumar’s joining the Congress in the context of allegations of making leaders join the Trinamool. In response to this, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Mamata Banerjee, the President of the Provincial Congress and the Leader of the Lok Sabha of the Congress, launched a scathing attack.

He said, “Why is Mamata Banerjee not saying herself, I am waiting for the Congress. Why are you talking to Alal-Dalal? Why are you talking to those who are busy eating grassroots?” After that, the Gandhi family had a clear idea about Mamata and said, “I am talking about the responsibility. The Gandhi family has a very affectionate view of Mamata Banerjee. The Congress leaders have a very good idea of ​​Mamata. We are being persecuted in Bengal. The leaders did not believe. The leaders of Delhi saw Mamata as an ideal woman. Now they too are amazed at Mamata’s achievements. “

Adhir thinks that Prashant Kishore’s brain is behind all the steps taken by Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee. He said, “Actually, they are dancing to the words of Prashant Kishore. On what grounds is the BJP strengthening its hand? On what grounds can the BJP be defeated by weakening the Congress? A secret understanding has been reached. “Understand the time. Mamata had a meeting with Sonia a few days ago. We don’t know what is going on. Mamata wiped out all those who came to power. For some reason BJP became strong in Bengal. They sowed the seeds of communalism in Bengal by making our signboards. You were an MP alone one day. So don’t be arrogant. Don’t be arrogant. “

RAJIB CHAKRABORTY