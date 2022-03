Trinamool MLA Aditi Munshi sang in the assembly. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly himself requested him to sing. The speaker said, “Today is the day to read Lakshmi’s Panchali again. Dole on one side and Lakshmi Pujo on the other.” Firhad Hakim said, “The real Lakshmi is sitting here with us, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.”