admission in graduate and post graduate coarses will be through online process – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Department of Higher Education has announced the admission of students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The admission process for the first year of graduation will start from July 16. The process of admission of students in colleges and universities will be online. Applications for the first year of graduation must be submitted online by August 5. The merit list has to be published by August 18. Classes have to start from 19th September. Admission in the first year of postgraduate level will start from 31st August. This was stated in the notification by the higher education department.

Colleges and universities have been warned about student admissions. Clear instruction, online admission should be done on the basis of merit. No money can be taken from students for admission. No student can be called to college or university in the name of counseling. In case of admission at undergraduate level, 60 per cent seats should be reserved for students of own university and 20 per cent for students of outside universities.

The Department of Higher Education also issued a separate notification for admission in BEd. Admission process for BEd Image courses will start from 1st September. In a notification, the higher education department said that the admission process should be completed by September 29. Classes have to start by October 11. There are about 600 B.Ed colleges under B.Ed University. No fee can be charged for filling up the form for any student. Besides, it has been instructed that colleges and universities will not be able to set up any helpdesk for admission of students.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 02, 2022, 14:33 IST

