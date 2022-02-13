Adventure! The young man was taking pictures of the college student standing at the bus stand, then

#Kolkata: In Baguiati, a young man is accused of abusing a college student and taking pictures on his mobile phone. While a college student was standing at the bus stand on VIP Road in Baguiati, a young man saw the college student (Abuse) and made gestures and took pictures on his mobile phone.

After the college student went to snatch the mobile phone from the accused youth, he was able to delete the video of his complaint, but it was seen that a still picture was left in the mobile phone.

The police of Baguiati police station came and arrested the youth and took him away. The police are investigating what happened.

