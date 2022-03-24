Advocate General files report in Rampurhat case in High Court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Advocate General of the state submitted a report in the Calcutta High Court on the Rampurhat incident. The area has been heated since the assassination of Trinamool deputy chief Vadu Sheikh in Bogtui. After that about 10 houses in the area were set on fire. Seven people died on the spot and one died at the hospital. Several people were arrested after the incident and a case was filed in the court. The trial is set to begin on Thursday. Besides, the hearing of the Rampurhat self-motivated public interest case was adjourned for the time being by the Chief Justice Division Bench.

In the context of the case, the lawyers first expressed their displeasure in front of the court with the whole incident starting from the membership of the seat. Lawyer Shamim Ahmed expressed his opposition to Gyanwant Singh. Lawyer Nilanjan Bhattacharya Mihilal Sheikh raised the question, but did not get the help of the police, he complained in court. On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee directed the DGP to sort out the case in a strict manner, said lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal. The plaintiffs also sought a CBI and NIA probe.

After this, Advocate General Soumendranath Mukherjee presented the case diary of Rampurhat case in the division bench of the Chief Justice in the High Court. As per the directions of the High Court, 31 CCTV cameras have been installed there. He also told the court that the autopsy had been completed. Autopsy videography has also been done. He asked the court whether the state was acting as directed by the court, if so, why the lawyers were questioning the role of the state in this way, everyone should make responsible comments. The state also told the court that there was no need to change the investigation now. Rely on the investigation of the seat. However, the court questioned the testimony of the deceased. The court questioned the state as to why the death statements were so similar, why they were so handwritten. In response to that question, the state informed that these statements were taken in the presence of a doctor and this statement was taken in the presence of a doctor.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: March 24, 2022, 18:59 IST

