After 17 hours massive fire could be controlled in Tangra area | Tried to ‘fill’, saved the pond! Tangra fire under control in 18 hours – News18 Bangla

According to local sources, the factory adjacent to the warehouse used to make various products with combustible materials like leather, foam, cloth and rexine. Originally raw materials were stored in that warehouse. It is believed that there were chemical ingredients in that raw material. According to local residents, the entire factory was burnt down in a very short time. The tin rice of the factory was completely destroyed by the fire. However, as the walls of the factory were hardened, the adjoining slum was saved even after three hours of the fire. Photo and report: Ujjwal Roy