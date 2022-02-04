After 26 long years, modernization work of Khidirpur Dock is starting in PPP model – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The Khidirpur Dock has a historical connection with the Calcutta River Port. The Kidderpore Dock has been closely associated with the Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Port or the former Calcutta Port since 182. But this dock, located on the banks of the Hooghly River, has begun to lose much of its momentum over time. In this situation, the work of modernization of Khidirpur dock is starting to show the face of profit to Kolkata port in the coming days However, that work will be in the hands of a private company (Kidderpore Dock Modernization Work in Progress).

Many are saying, then, is the Shyamaprasad Mukherjee port on the path of privatization. Khidirpur Dock. The name of this dock is associated with the port chapter of the city of Kolkata. This dock has a total of 21 berths. Basket Bridge 8 divides the eastern and western parts of Khidirpur Dock However, one of the features of this dock is the Basque Bridge and the Swing Bridge. As the demand for Haldia Port or Netaji Subhash Dock in Kolkata increased, so did the importance of Khidirpur Dock.

Eventually, the dock modernization work began on the PPP model, tied to the private sector. Kolkata Port Chairman Binit Kumar said, “The dock will be modernized in two phases. This work will be after 30 long years The cost of this work in the first phase will be 95 crore 8 lakh rupees. The second phase will cost 6 crore 15 lakh rupees. A total of six companies responded to the tender application. An organization has been selected among them. They have started work. “

There are several goods sheds in Khidirpur dock. The work of demolishing the old shed has started. After that the yard will be upgraded step by step. Modern cranes will be used for loading and unloading goods. All the infrastructure will be repaired. At the same time navigability will be increased. According to sources, this work will be completed step by step within the next one year.

