After 72 long years, commercial transportation of goods through national waterways is being resumed commercially – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: After 72 long years, goods are being transported by water from Kolkata to Dibrugarh. The goods will go through the national waterway number two. Tea and Calcutta used to be imported and exported through this waterway (Transport of goods). This time heavy parts, coal, edible oil, tea will be supplied. It will take 7 days to transport goods through National Waterway No.2. Goods will be cheaper, claims the Ministry of Shipping (Bangla News).

According to Calcutta port sources, the relationship between Bhagirathi and Brahmaputra across the waterways is long. The British used to bring tea from Assam to Calcutta by ship. And for that a single T-shed was built in Calcutta. On the other hand, coal and cement were also taken by water from Calcutta. Gradually grain, edible oil and many other things were imported and exported along this waterway. However, due to the war in Bangladesh, the transportation of goods was stopped.

Read more-Late legendary footballer and coach Subhash Bhowmik, shadow of mourning on the field

Attempts have been made more than once since the 1980’s to re-launch the waterway, known as National Waterways 2, in a commercially profitable way. Although there were obstacles to start that work for various reasons, National Water Wage 2 was re-launched. As a result, cargo ships or barges will be able to operate from Haldia, Kolkata to Dibrugarh in compliance with International Water Protocol. The beginning of this project is again.

Kolkata Port Chairman Binit Kumar said, “This is a very lucrative route. Products can be delivered in much less time. Multiple organizations have shown interest in this way. This route will also play a big role in tourism in the future. There are currently five inland waterways in the country The 1620 km Ganges waterway from Allahabad to Haldia via Bihar and Jharkhand was declared a national waterway in 1986.

The 691 km Brahmaputra waterway from Dhubri in Assam to Shadia is known as National Waterway Two. It was officially recognized in 1986 There are two inland waterways in South India 6 in a Kerala The other is in Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Pondicherry The fifth surrounds the river Brahmani-Mahanadi in Bengal-Orissa. With the opening of waterways between India and Bangladesh, cargo vessels will reach Lakhipur in Shadia, Barak Valley, adjacent to Arunachal Pradesh, directly from Allahabad via Bangladesh. It will benefit the North-East as well as Bangladesh Now the vessels of Bangladesh are carrying 20-22 lakh tons of fly ash annually from Haldia. They want to send Stonechips, Boulder Farakka to Bangladesh by water from Pakur in Jharkhand.

Read more-Virat had no plans for a show-cause … Totally wrong news! Saurabh opened his mouth

On the other hand, if the Dhulian-Rajshahi route from Farakka could be opened, the distance to Ashuganj port would be further reduced. In that case both cost and time will be reduced The goods delivered from Kolkata to Dibrugarh came to the port of Calcutta from China. From there it was taken by barge to Dibrugarh. This freight barge will take eight days. And it will take three days to return this cargo barge.

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: January 22, 2022, 10:48 IST

Tags: Assam, Kolkata, Transport