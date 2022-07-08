After a long stay in Kolkata, the Chinese Dalian wreck race finally started – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Eventually the Chinese wreck overcame the obstacle and started the rehearsal race. This rack worth crores of rupees came to Calcutta for a long time. Finally the rehearsal of that rack began. The Metro Rail Authority (Kolkata Metro Rail) is hopeful that the rack will soon be able to serve passengers.

The journey of non AC rack is on Kolkata Metro. Now just the AC Metro race. The number of metro users is increasing. Metro routes are also increasing throughout Greater Kolkata. In such a situation, AC Dalian Wreck had been standing in Noapara Carshed since March 2019. Although that rack could not start the race. March 2019 to January 2022. The Dalian wreck could not be used for passenger transport despite various tests for 36 months. And this time the question arose inside the Indian Railways. Metro engineers were also skeptical about the future of this Chinese wreck, which was bought at a huge cost.

On March 4, 2019, Dalian Wreck came to Kolkata from China by ship. The Calcutta Metro Rail did the promotion of that Dalian wreck. Dalian Reck was brought to Noapara Metro Carshed on March 7 of the same year. Since then, the Dalian wreck has been standing in the car shed. Sometimes, of course, he has been tested several times. But seeing the results of the test, the poet Subhash’s commercial run from Dakshineswar did not happen thinking about the safety of the passengers. Metro officials said, “This rack from China is not suitable for passengers. There are several things that need to be done on the rack. Dalian engineers are coming to see the rake. But because of Kovid, they could not come and check the rack. As a result, after completing the trial run, Dalian Rek had to wait at the Noapara car shed.

When this rake is not solving the problem, there were doubts as to whether the remaining 13 rakes would come at all. In this situation, some of the railway officials are practically annoyed with the Dalian wreck standing in the car shed. However, many people say that Chinese rake can be normal in Kovid Mittal. However, the results of the rehearsal are satisfactory. So soon the Chinese wreck in Calcutta may run.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 08, 2022, 09:48 IST

Tags: Kolkata metro, Kolkata Metro Rail