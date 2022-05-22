#Kolkata: Is it possible for many more to join Abhishek Banerjee’s Barrackpore meeting on the 30th of this month on Arjun’s way? The tumultuous speculation started in the political arena. It is learned that Abhishek Banerjee Arjun Singh, son of Arjun’s newly joined Trinamool MLA, is about to leave the Gerua camp and join the ruling party along with Pawan Singh of BJP.

Arjun Singh was asked, “Will your MLA son join the Trinamool Congress?” Is the BJP going to face more organizational collapse in Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency on the path of Arjun? Time will tell.

Read more: Flowers ‘change’ vols change! After 5 minutes, Arjun’s Twitter changed from Facebook

On behalf of the North 24 Parganas District Trinamool Congress, Minister of State Jyotipriya Mallick went one step further and said that there is no need to wait till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In 2023, all BJP MLAs will join the grassroots. Shuvendu Adhikari too? In response to a question, Jyotipriya Mallick replied, “Look what happens. Mamata Banerjee is the only alternative for politicians in Bengal. Arjun Singh understands, albeit belatedly.

According to Trinamool MLA Perth Bhowmick, “Arjun’s return home has strengthened our organization. Arjun Singh has been our soldier since the birth of Trinamool. Going to BJP and realizing that people are losing support. Perth Bhowmik (Abhishek Banerjee Arjun Singh) makes it clear in his gestures that there are many.

Read more: “It will take an hour …”, yet Arjun is not resigning as an MP! He also said the reason

After Abhishek Banerjee joined hands with BJP leader Arjun Singh’s own old party Trinamool in Daputa, Perth Bhowmik sidelined Jyotipriya Mallick Raj Chakraborty and other leaders at a press conference. I returned to the grassroots to be a partner in the fight against. However, the attention of the political circles is now on the meeting of Abhishek Banerjee on May 30 in Shyamnagar under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency in Arjun Singh’s Khas Taluk.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 22, 2022, 22:52 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee, Arjun sin