After being released on parole during the lockdown, he became a craftsman, the story of 3 prisoners – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Suddenly comes the world epidemic. Lockdown was issued due to Corona. The entire world is at a standstill economically. Which has an impact in our state too, in Bengal. Two years ago the picture was of pain. Which had an impact on the correctional facility. Due to the increase in Corona, the Supreme Court of the country ordered to release the prisoners on parole. This order was a source of joy to many prisoners, and uncertainty to many others. Because many prisoners did not know what to do when they came out.

Read more: West Bengal is teaching the rest of the state by going to Delhi how to conserve mangroves in the state

Three such convicts went out on parole a year and a half ago and became practically disoriented. No lockdown works outside, many turned away after leaving the penitentiary. I did not know how to spend my days in the state of unemployment. At that time, a voluntary organization came to the side of these three convicts. Who have been doing handicrafts with the inmates of Dum Dum Central Correctional Facility since 2016. Maidul Mollah, Muchlechur Rahman Mondal and Indrajit Pal were taught to make jute goods and later they made various jute goods and exported them. From which the income of those three convicts opens.

Read more: 100-year-old printing machine of Kolkata Municipality! How much more amazing history, everyone will see

Currently, like other friends associated with the organization, Moidul Rao is working with his own skills. The situation is gradually normalizing. There is no lockdown, the phase of return to the penitentiary has already begun. But in this year and a half, they did not step back to make themselves independent. Three prisoners were felicitated by the voluntary organization for their work. Former DGP Raj Johari and former Joint Commissioner Sujoy Chandra were present on the occasion. They also praised the handiwork of these three prisoners.

Amit Sarkar

Published by:Teesta Barman First published: July 16, 2022, 13:43 IST

Tags: Handcrafts, NGOs