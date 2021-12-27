After Christmas, what is the situation in the state, including Kolkata! Royal Update – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Over the past few days, the number of coronavirus infections has been much lower. But a few days ago, there was an increase in the number of corona cases in one day, which caused concern among the doctors. It is a matter of relief that in the last 24 hours, the number of corona cases in the state has come down a lot from yesterday. The number of corona victims yesterday was 544. Today it has decreased to 439 people. However, the number of deaths due to corona was 5 yesterday. But in the last 24 hours, 10 people have died in the state (WB Corona update).

However, with some relief, the number of corona infections increased from the number of corona infections today. Today, 447 people have recovered after being infected with corona. As a result, the number of active corona patients in the state has come down to 6,433 from yesterday. However, in the last 24 hours, the corona test has been the lowest in the state in recent times and only 18,404 people have undergone corona test. Of which 439 are corona positive. As a result, the corona positivity rate in the state has increased to 2.52% from 2.41% yesterday. Part of the medical community in the state says that while the World Health Organization has repeatedly said that more corona tests should be done for omikron panic, less corona tests are being done every day in our state.

Experts say that the number of corona (WB Corona update) tests should be increased in the state and at the same time people should have corona test as per the doctor’s advice if they have any corona symptoms.

Read more – The car fell from the boat and sank in the Ganges! Tragic consequences for passengers

Although the number of corona cases in the state has come down considerably, no other district has been able to surpass the record of corona cases in Kolkata. Kolkata has the highest number of corona cases every day. In the state where only 544 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours. In Kolkata alone, 204 people have been infected with corona. And 1 person died.

Since then, 6 corona cases have been reported in North 24 Parganas district, which is a little less than yesterday. 3 people have died. Today, 26 people were affected in Howrah district near Kolkata. South 24 Parganas district is not far behind. There has been a slight increase in the number of people infected with corona to 28. One person has died. On the other hand, in Hooghly district today 26 people have been infected with corona and 3 people have died. In Nadia district, the number of corona cases has come down to 9 today. Apart from this, two days ago, the number of coronavirus outbreaks in Birbhum district had increased a lot, but today it has come down to just one.

On the other hand, in West Burdwan district, 19 people have been affected by corona today and 1 person has died. Apart from this, 6 people have been infected with corona in West Midnapore district today. Two people have died. Apart from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, West Burdwan and West Midnapore districts in South Bengal, health officials are relieved that no deaths have been reported.

On the other hand, the corona situation is much better in the districts of North Bengal than in South Bengal, but the number of tourists has increased during the last season of this year. As a result, the number of corona cases in the whole of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, has increased in the last few days. Today, however, the number of Corona cases has dropped significantly. Jalpaiguri district is the worst affected area in North Bengal. Today 6 people have been infected with corona. In Darjeeling district, only 5 people have been infected with corona today. After that, in Malda and Kochbihar districts, the number of corona cases has come down to 4. One person has been infected with corona in South Dinajpur district today. However, with great relief, no one has died of corona in any district of North Bengal even today.

Today, the lowest incidence of corona in the state is in Kalimpong and South Dinajpur districts of North Bengal and Purulia, Bankura, East Midnapore and Murshidabad districts of South Bengal. In all these districts, only one corona has been infected today.