After ‘Didike Balo’, this time ‘Abhishek with one call’! Abhishek Banerjee is keen to increase public relations – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After “Tell Didi”, this time “Abhishek with one call”! This time “Abhishek in one call” is being launched in the form of direct complaint to Mamata Banerjee. Efforts have already been made in this regard. Posters with pictures of Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee have also been read in various places in Diamond Harbor Lok Sabha constituency. A toll free number 7887778877 has also been introduced for direct public complaints to Abhishek Banerjee.

Incidentally, after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Trinamool Congress launched the “Tell Your Sister” program in the state. Through that program the grassroots reached out to the people in the greater part of the state. This time Abhishek Banerjee’s new public relations program is in that style. According to the political circles, the Trinamool Congress had won the hearts and minds of the people of the entire state through the Didike Bolo program. This time, Abhishek Banerjee wants to reach out to the people of Diamond Harbor through this program. That is why the name has been given “Abhishek in one call.

Whether it is Amphan or Corona, Abhishek reached his constituency at different times He was seen there at different times This time Abhishek Banerjee wants to have direct connection with the people of the area. This program is being launched for that purpose. According to a section of the political circles, panchayat elections will be held in the state next year. After that the Lok Sabha vote is coming to the state. So from now on, Abhishek wants to emphasize on public relations.

After the 17th Lok Sabha elections, the All India Trinamool Congress appointed Prashant Kishore, an electoral strategist. Prashant held meetings with teen leaders which resulted in the decision of the program. When someone calls the phone number given in “Tell Didi”, her contact address is noted and the complaint is also noted. Complaints can also be made through the website. The complainant is usually called within 48 hours. The entire process is overseen by the Chief Minister’s Complaints Cell.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bandyopadhyay, the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, has given a clear indication that no money can be raised on the occasion of the July 21 martyrdom rally and that the party will take a tough stand if any allegations are made against anyone. Abhishek also said that he would be expelled from the party if the allegations were proved.

