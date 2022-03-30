After fuel, this time the price of expensive drugs, including paracetamol, 600 drugs are going up! – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The middle class is getting more irritated. This time expensive medicine! The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority of India has approved the increase in prices of about 700 drugs, including paracetamol. The new price (Medicine Price Hike) will be effective from April.

There is no protection in fuel alone. This time the medicine is accompanied. The big push again on the common man. The prices of about 800 medicines have been going up since April 1. Medications include common fever-pain medications. From paracetamol to stomach upset medications, even a large portion of gas medications (Medicine Price Hike).

Prices for fever, antibiotics, anti-infectives, anemia, heart disease and some dermatological drugs are on the rise. The price of essential medicines is going to increase by ten point eight percent directly. This was stated in a notification issued by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

Physicians worried about rising drug prices Acidity from mild fever. Life-saving drugs from antibiotics. Navishvas in the price push. Fuel burning. Henshel in the fire. Navishvas in medicine. Uncertain middle class life. After fuel, this time expensive medicine 7 The price of 600 drugs including paracetamol is increasing The new price is effective from April

The prices of some medicines have gone up and the prices of 700 medicines have been going up since last month. Medicines for acidity, the average price was 24 rupees, increased to 36 rupees Nerve drug CP Colin generic name 400 rupees, increased 640 rupees 6 Cholesterol drug Akeyodhastatin cost 240 rupees Now it is 350 rupees

