After getting the job in the school, you have to submit the proof documents again, new instructions of the administration – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Those who got jobs in the school through TET in 2014 and 2016 were instructed by the administration to submit all the documents. First, the school teachers recruited in 2016 and then in 2014 have to submit all the admit cards. They must also submit job appointment letters, interviews and counseling documents. This is a government directive sent to school sub-inspectors. This time, the state government sent instructions to the school sub-inspectors to re-submit the documents on a circle basis.

The guidelines were earlier sent to the primary education parliaments by the state education authorities. The title of this 2014 field guideline states that those who were recruited on the basis of 2014 TET, who were appointed between February 2, 2016 and December 2020, must submit this document. A total of 10 documents have been mentioned in this list. The same thing applies with 2018.

Earlier, the High Court had ordered cancellation of jobs of 269 candidates. The time of appointment of all of them was 2016. Meanwhile, the CBI is investigating the corruption in the recruitment of teachers in Tate. Many feel that this decision has been taken by the state government to avoid any further misunderstandings.

Sanku Satra

Published by:Uddalak B First published: June 21, 2022, 20:03 IST

