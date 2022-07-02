Menu
After Haridebpur, teenager dies after getting electrocuted on Rajabazar Road – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The incident in Haridebpur did not go away A teenager died after being electrocuted on the streets of Kolkata due to rain The tragic incident took place on Raja Raj Narayan Street in Rajabazar area this evening. The name of the deceased teenager is Mohammad Faizan 7

It rained in different parts of Kolkata in the evening It is learned that the teenager was playing in the alley inside the slum in the rain Suddenly he touched an electric pole on the side of the road The teenager immediately fell on the road Realizing that the teenager was electrocuted, the locals tried to rescue him In the end, the teenager was rescued by disconnecting the electricity

Read more: Following the Haridebpur incident, the municipality has announced the appointment of 82 sub-assistant engineers at once.

The teenager was first taken to Calcutta Medical College Hospital Local councilor Ayon Chakraborty claimed that the doctors declared the teenager dead at the hospital

Last Sunday in Haridebpur, a teenager was killed by touching a power pole in a very similar way. One week after that incident, another teenager died in the same way As a result, after the Haridebpur incident, Mayor Firhad Hakim gave a message of stern action, but again serious questions were raised about the surveillance of the municipality and the CESC.

After the Haridebpur incident, questions began to arise about the dangerous electricity poles spread across the entire city. There was also a fear that the danger would increase if it rained The Rajabazar incident proved that fear to be true

News18 Read breaking news first in Bengali.

Sukantar demands victory in 25 seats in 24 states, Firhad's challenge
