After Mamata Banerjee, Derek O’Brien blocks Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter: – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After the party leader, the party MP 7 Soon after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Rajya Sabha Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien blocked the Governor from his Twitter account. However, the eyes of the people of the state are on who else will follow in the footsteps of the party leader

State-governor conflict is nothing new Dhankhar (Jagdeep Dhankhar দাবি Trinamool claims that every time he behaves in a biased manner, does not answer the government’s question ৷ Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is blocked or unfollowed on Twitter on Monday by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee blocks Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter). The Chief Minister said that he was forced to block the Governor on Twitter as he could not accept the instructions given by the Governor to the government officials by tweeting every day.

The Chief Minister (CM) said, “Every day on Twitter, we would talk such unconstitutional, immoral things. Not advice, he should have instructed us But we are a government elected by the people And he has been nominated and has become a super guard over his head. “

He also said that the governor has blocked multiple bills including Howrah-Bali bill He himself went to the palace and talked to the governor about various bills He is repeatedly opposing the state without any reason Derek O’Brien has opposed the governor more than once Not just Mamata or Derek Trinamool leader Sudip Banerjee has petitioned President Ramnath Kobind to remove the governor. The chief minister also said that he had written to the prime minister seeking removal of the governor

The Trinamool has said that during the budget session, the removal of the governor will be voiced in both the chambers of parliament and the assembly.

