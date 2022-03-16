After Metro, cars will run through the Ganges, tunnels are being constructed in Kolkata – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The tunnel in Belgium is now in Kolkata (Tunnel in Kolkata). Soon there will be another tunnel in Kolkata like the tunnel under the Ganges of East-West Metro. According to Kolkata Port sources, this time a tunnel is going to be constructed for transporting cars or better containers. Where will the tunnel under the Ganges be in Calcutta? Where will the connecting road be?

Once the tunnel is completed, there will be a study on how much the port of Calcutta will benefit financially or how much traffic congestion will be reduced. At the same time Details Project Report or DPR will be prepared. According to sources, an international quality company will make this DPR. Port Chairman Binit Kumar said, “Containers come from more than one place in the port area Extensive traffic jams are created to transport containers by road. We have taken several measures to prevent traffic jams. However, the tunnel will be effective in relieving traffic congestion in Kolkata and Howrah city and surrounding areas. However, where the tunnel will be and which two parts will be connected will come up in the survey and DPR.

This type of tunnel is not new There is a Lifkinshoek tunnel under the Sheld river in the port of Antwerp, Belgium. This tunnel is about 1.38 km long. This tunnel is two lanes. The height is such that a container or truck with a height of 5.10 meters can travel. Port officials are hopeful that this will be done even if a tunnel is built in Kolkata. Many trucks and containers travel daily through Khidirpur Dock and Netaji Subhash Dock. Most of its trucks come over the second Hooghly Bridge. This caused traffic congestion on a large part of the Kona Expressway, Santragachi and on the other hand Dunlop, including the airport. Although traffic was controlled at different times, traffic congestion was not controlled. Sometimes it was thought that ro-ro service would be launched. Although it is not technically possible to carry the jetty to take the trailer by ro-ro now. So the tunnel is going to be relied on in the coming days.

