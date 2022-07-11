After Meyor now Councillor is also communicating through whatsapp | WhatsApp is a new tool in public relations! Counselor on WhatsApp on the way to the mayor – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: WhatsApp is a new tool in public relations. From mayor to councilor, the solution is on WhatsApp. Like the mayor, this time the councilor of South Kolkata (Kolkata News) is eager to solve the problem on WhatsApp (Councillor IN Whatsapp).

‘Show to Your Mayor’ to solve all the problems of Kolkata Municipality area. Mayor Firhad Hakim will solve the problem by sending pictures and information on WhatsApp. Following the mayor, this time the councilor of South Kolkata. Seema Ghosh, Councilor of Ward 102 (Kolkata News) will solve the problem by calling 8439322993.

This is the first time that the Trinamool Congress has snatched Ward No. 102 of Jadavpur from the Left Front in the Kolkata municipal elections. Rinku Naskar, the last councilor of the area, joined the BJP. This was followed by a triangular battle between the BJP-Left and the Trinamool Congress, which won the seat for the first time. The grassroots councilor has taken various initiatives for the local residents before the end of the year.

WhatsApp-this public relations

Recently, with the WhatsApp (Counselor IN Whatsapp) number, the councilor of ward 102 of Kolkata Municipality is calling the citizens to inform WhatsApp with information and pictures in case of any problem. The councilor will solve any problem from sewage to drinking water. With this, banners and posters have fallen on different ends of Ward No. 102. Although various problems have been solved, it has been clearly stated not to mention any family or land related problems.

Seema Ghosh, councilor of ward 102 of Kolkata municipality, said that this WhatsApp number (Councillor IN Whatsapp) has been launched only a few days ago. Meanwhile, residents from different places have reported their various problems. In most cases the problem has been solved locally. The major problems have been reported to the borough office or the concerned department at the head office of Kolkata Municipality (Kolkata News).

Debashish Mukherjee was the left councilor in ward 99 next to Baghayatin next to him. The councilors are bringing such surprises to deceive the people, not real development. The real service to the people is at stake.

The councilor has called to report all the problems through WhatsApp on 8439322993. Some citizens have already reported water shortage from Baghayatin J block. Again, the residents of Baghayatin D block have reported the problem of drainage. Residents are also reporting drainage problems from Rajapur Panchanan De Road. Again, the locals have requested for a solution to the water crisis in Chittaranjan-Colony.

On the one hand the solution in WhatsApp. On the other hand, the councilor claims that he is also doing development work. Councilor Seema Ghosh said work has already been done on toilets and drainage pipelines in the slums. The removal of silt from the sewage pipeline is also going on regularly. There are drinking water problems in some areas. In order to solve that problem, an initiative has been taken to build a new capsule booster pumping station.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 11, 2022, 17:01 IST

