After Mumbai, this time Kolkata, AC local train is coming before Pujo – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Good news for Kolkata. After Mumbai, this time AC local train is coming to Kolkata. According to Railway Board sources, AC Local will come to Sealdah Division. Pujo could be preceded by a local train set that is fully air-conditioned.

Acute heatstroke in several parts of the country. Citizens of Najehal country in hot weather. Especially bad situation commuters. Those who regularly travel by local train are getting breathless. Many people are reluctant to get on or off the train due to the huge crowd. At that time Indian Railways brought good news for the passengers. The number of AC trains is being increased. The number of AC trains in Mumbai is being increased by Central Railway. As a result, the people of Mumbai can be happy.

The AC local train will give the passengers a cold feeling from the hands of the Chandiphata sun of the commercial city. The eastern part of the country will not be left out Keeping in mind the heat of Kolkata, AC local train sets are being provided here as well.

In Mumbai, the commercial city of the country, a number of AC local trains run on behalf of Indian Railways, or rather, Central Railway. The number of those trains is being increased. Even after the Central Railway reduced the fare by 50 percent. Earlier, trains operated on the Main Line and Harbor Line in Mumbai. Central Railway is going to increase the number of AC trains in this main line. At present the total number of AC trains in the main line is 44. 12 more trains are being added here. As a result, the total number of trains will be 56 from now on.

Divisional Manager Sealdah Division SP Singh said the matter was discussed with the Railway Board a few days ago. A train set is currently being sent on an experimental basis. It will be increased step by step The rent has not been fixed yet. However, it will be fixed in accordance with the Metro. And this train set can be maintained in Kolkata. The fare will be fixed by the Railway Board.

Published by:Teesta Barman First published: June 11, 2022, 08:54 IST

