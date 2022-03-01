After North Bengal now in Kolkata WB Govt gearing up for a global business meet

#Kolkata: The state government has just convened an industry summit in North Bengal. Nabanna has come up with an investment of several thousand crores in the summit. The industrial potential of North Bengal has also been highlighted before the industrialists. From tea to tourism, the state government has presented to the industrialists through PowerPoint presentations on the potential of the industry in various fields. This time, after North Bengal, let’s look at the industrial potential of Kolkata and the adjoining areas. A meeting is going to be held next Thursday from 11 am in the Nabanna meeting room in preparation for the World Trade Industry Conference (Nabanna Business Meet). The meeting will be chaired by the Chief Secretary. Rajiba Sinha, Chairman, Industrial Development Corporation will be present. According to sources, the ambassadors, starting from the Consul Generals of different countries, will be present at the meeting.

The state’s industrial potential will be presented to the Consul Generals and Ambassadors of different countries. According to Nabanna Business Meet, several state offices have been asked to prepare PowerPoint presentations for her. The state’s World Trade Industry Conference is scheduled to be held on April 20, 21. Earlier, the meeting was aimed at attracting investment from industrialists from different countries, as well as ensuring that industrialists and ambassadors from different countries participate in the conference.

Nabanna Business Meeting will be held in front of the Consuls General of the ambassadors of different countries to discuss what the state government thinks about the World Trade Industry Conference from 11 am to 12 noon. Then from 12:15 pm how much development has been done in different fields of the state will be highlighted through power point presentation on behalf of different departments.

Starting from several meetings, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly said that the target industry of the state government is industry. In fact, the bird’s eye view of employment and industry is also mentioned by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee more than once in various discussions. According to part of the administration, the Business Summit in North Bengal has succeeded in bringing industry to the state. And so this time the Nabanna meeting is going to be significant enough to take the World Trade Industry Conference to different countries.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 01, 2022, 13:51 IST

