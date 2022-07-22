After PM Modis tweet on Har Ghar Tiranga campaign Now Bengal BJP is Gearing up with the movement ‘Har Ghar Teranga’ program! After Modi’s tweet, Sukant Majumder’s tweet message to the people of the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata : Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the countrymen to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Teranga’ program after the announcement by the Centre. Today, Friday, the Prime Minister tweeted a request to hoist the tricolor flag in every house of the country from August 13 to 15. Immediately after the Prime Minister’s tweet, the state BJP president Sukanta Majumder tweeted and appealed to the people of the state to hoist the national flag (Har Ghar Tiranga) in every house for three days. .

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted earlier that ‘Azadi Ka Amrita Mohotsav’ and ‘Har Ghar Teranga’ are being planned by the Center mainly to awaken patriotism among the countrymen. He wrote, “Narendra Modi has announced a novel campaign in the form of Har Ghar Tricolor program to increase patriotism among the countrymen. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet requesting to implement the program.

In view of this request of the Prime Minister, the preparations of the Bengal BJP have already started. State BJP president Sukant Majumdar has made the same appeal to the people of the state by tweeting. He appealed to the people of the state to hoist the national flag from house to house for three days from August 13 to 15.

A symbol of courage, peace, truth & auspiciousness, our #Tiranga is every Indian’s pride. Let’s come together to show off our pride by flying the National Flag in our homes from 13-15 Aug & make #HarGharTiranga our motto for life! https://t.co/0P8MFtb4JD pic.twitter.com/Q7sRwZnpyl —Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) July 22, 2022

The Narendra Modi government has taken the initiative to celebrate the 75th year of independence by organizing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’. The Center feels that ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’ is a matter of pride for every citizen after 75 years of independence. Not only the roots of India’s democracy depend on it, but it is proof that the country is in a strong place in terms of international development. Narendra Modi has decided to hold the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’ program and the ‘Har Ghar Teranga’ campaign will take patriotism to a higher level, a Home Ministry statement said.

Read more: ‘Home to home tricolor’! Modi announced several programs to inspire the idea of ​​patriotism

Also read: ‘If you can’t prove it in 15 days…’, Chief Minister’s ‘Shall I show the file?’ Vikasranjan Bhattacharya sarcastically challenged

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (Har Ghar Tiranga) program will be held in this state as well. Bengal BJP (Bengal BJP) leaders said that mainly to awaken patriotism among the countrymen, they will also hold this program in Bengal. The leaders of Banga Padma Shibir say, “As per the instructions from the center, the party will also participate in the program in Bengal as per the government initiatives”.

Incidentally, to encourage the ‘Har Ghar Teranga’ programme, the Union Home Ministry has also mentioned in a recent statement that the national flag should be displayed on all social media accounts including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media accounts from July 22.

Venkateswara Lahiri

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 22, 2022, 13:10 IST

Tags: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, PM Modi, Sukanta Majumder