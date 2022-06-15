After the announcement of the Chief Minister, the state increased the special allowance of WBCS officers – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Within a few weeks of the Chief Minister’s announcement, special allowances were increased for WBCS officers. However, this guideline does not apply to all WBCS officers. The state has increased this special allowance only for those WBCS officers who are working in the posts of Subdivisional Officer (SDO), Additional District Magistrate (ADM), District Magistrate (DM). Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a special announcement at a discussion meeting with WBCS officers. The state then issued guidelines to increase the special allowances of these three levels of officers. The guidelines will take effect on May 1.

The guidelines state that the special allowance for sub-divisional officers has been increased from Tk 1,200 to Tk 2,000. The special allowance of Additional District Magistrates has been increased from Tk 1,200 to Tk 2,000 and the special allowance of WBCS officers working as District Magistrates or DMs has been increased from Tk 1,300 to Tk 3,000. Recently, the state decided to increase the special allowance of IPS. The Home Department had issued detailed guidelines on how much the allowance would be increased at each level. The state then decided to increase the allowances of these three levels of WBCS officers.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to a special discussion meeting of WBCS officers and made several announcements. According to the announcement, Nabanna is walking on the path of implementation one by one, the officials demanded. At a recent discussion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would look into the issue of pay inequality between WBCS and IS. Not only that, the Chief Minister also spoke about how to increase the special allowance. Since then, a section of the administration has seen the implementation of this guideline as quite positive. Not only that, the Chief Minister also asked the officials to look into the issue of how to increase the number of WBCS officers. According to sources, activities have already started in this regard.

