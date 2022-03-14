After the killing of two councilors, the Chief Minister at a high level meeting in Navanne – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After the murder of two councilors, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat down for a meeting with top officials of the police-administration in Navanne. On Sunday, two Congress and Trinamool councilors were killed in Jhalada in Purulia and Panihati Councilor Murder in North 24 Parganas. Police have already arrested three accused in the two incidents

Congress councilor Tapan Kandu was killed in Jhalda on Sunday Trinamool councilor Anupam Dutt was killed in Panihati Opposition groups called into question the law and order situation in the state BJP 7 also demanded the statement of the Chief Minister in the assembly

Shortly afterwards, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Navanne and held a meeting with top officials of the police administration. The meeting was attended by Home Secretary, Chief Secretary, ADG CID, ADG Law and Order. The state government is quite upset over the killing of a pair of councilors in one day As a result, the Chief Minister wants to arrest the culprits in these two cases quickly

The law and order situation may also be discussed in today’s meeting A five-member CID delegation of six has already reached Panihati

Police have arrested shooter Shambhu Dutt, who is still accused of shooting Anupam Dutt in the Panihati incident. Police have also arrested two relatives of the slain councilor in the Purulia incident

March 14, 2022

