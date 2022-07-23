After the night and noon, the money is not counted! RBI truck reached Arpita’s house – News18 Bangla

Menu
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Kolkata Updates

After the night and noon, the money is not counted! RBI truck reached Arpita's house

#Saurab Tiwari, Kolkata: The amount of money is huge Reserve Bank of India truck arrives to bring Rs 20 crore recovered from Arpita Mukherjee’s house. The money found in the big trunk is being loaded in that truck

ED officers raided Arpita Mukherjee’s flat in an elite residence in South Kolkata yesterday in an investigation into SSC recruitment corruption. Money was recovered from inside the flat The total amount of recovered money is close to one hundred and twenty million rupees

ED arrested Arpita Mukherjee after recovering a huge amount of money Machines and staff are brought in from the bank to count the money After this, when the work of counting the money was finished, the truck of the Reserve Bank of India arrived at the residence in South Kolkata.

Also, plenty of aluminum trunks for carrying money 2000 and 500 notes are separated immediately after the counting The counting process continues till noon on this day ED will fill the aluminum trunk with money and seal it

After the raid on Arpita Mukherjee’s flat, the situation changed rapidly Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested this morning after overnight interrogation Arpita Mukherjee was also arrested this afternoon

