agitation in alipore zoo due to bjp and tmc clash – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Alipore Zoo premises (BJP-TMC Clash) became heated over the occupation of rooms by contract workers in Alipore Zoo. The room occupied by the BJP was occupied by the Trinamool this morning. The Mengate premises of Alipore Zoo got heated in the morning clash between BJP and Trinamool. The road was blocked due to the fight, causing traffic jam. Traffic was disrupted during office hours, causing long traffic jams for office commuters (BJP-TMC Clash).

Allegedly, all the BJP flags, festoons and banners were torn down in Alipore Zoo premises and office rooms of the workers’ union. The incident sparked clashes between BJP and grassroots contract workers. Police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. A large police force is deployed at Alipore Zoo premises. Trinamool alleges that Rakesh Singh occupied the Union Room office in the dark of night.

On the other hand, on Sunday, brick rain fell on BJP MP Arjun Singh, shots were fired, TMC vs BJP clash in Bhatpara. The excitement centered on the distribution of masks and sanitizers on Netaji’s birthday. First the push to Pawan Singh, then to the arrival of Arjun Singh, the tension increases. Allegations of brick rain targeting BJP MPs were leveled against the Trinamool. BJP MLA Pawan Singh Netaji of Bhatpara got into a quarrel with Trinamool supporters while laying a wreath at the statue. At the moment the situation takes the form of a battlefield. BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh rushed to the spot. There was a scuffle with him. The BJP alleges that the Trinamool attacked their peaceful wreath-laying ceremony. Trinamool’s counter-allegation is that the MPs attacked them with the help of security guards. It is alleged that there was a brick rain targeting Arjun Singh.

The counter-grassroots alleged that Arjun’s security guards also fired a few rounds. Arjun Singh’s allegation is that Trinamool is trying to disturb Bhatpara and is carrying out hooliganism. Incidentally, Bhatpara took on the look of a battlefield on Sunday centered around the wreath-laying at Netaji’s statue. Trinamool-BJP clashes. Tensions flared as Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh arrived at the venue. Although Arjun Singh claims, ‘I do not know Netaji is a grassroots activist. Everyone has the right to respect him. Unable to deal politically in the area, the grassroots are in turmoil. The ruling party is responsible for causing unrest on Sunday.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: January 24, 2022, 14:29 IST

Tags: BJP TMC Clash