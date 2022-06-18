Agneepath Agitation In Kolkata: Howrah, Sealdah station lost passengers! There is no end to the suffering of the people going to Bihar

#Kolkata: For the last three days, unrest has continued in different parts of the country due to Agnipath. And his remnants came to this kingdom too.

Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata stations have been crying since Saturday morning. Many are in danger of canceling the train. Someone is supposed to return home after a long absence. Someone is going to go to the country house again for the marriage of son and daughter. Someone got the news of the death of a close relative. But everyone’s future is the same. Return to your home with a sad face.

Eastern Railway has announced the cancellation of one train to Bihar since morning. Railways decided to cancel 210 express trains and 159 passenger trains across the country on this day.

Howrah – Roxaul Mithila Express, Howrah – Gaya Express, Howrah – Rajendra Nagar Express, Howrah – Kathgudam Bagh Express, Howrah – Jammu Tawai Himgiri Express, Howrah – Mokama Express, Sealdah – Joynagar Express – Kolkata. Garib Rath Express, Kolkata – Sitamari Express, Malda Town – Delhi Farakka Express, JCD – Patna Express canceled by Saturday.

Passengers are in ultimate misery. Some had cut the ticket 3 months ago, some 2 months ago. Hands on their heads now. Upendra Yadav, a resident of Joynagar in Bihar, lives in Taliganj for work. He had booked a ticket for Gangasagar Express from Sealdah on Saturday. Receive train sms at noon, train canceled. Upendra Babu with his hands on his head.

In that situation he rented a taxi and came to Kolkata station to see if the Joynagar Express was available. But that train was also canceled. Before leaving for home in Tollygunge with your head in your hands, say, “Who knows how much damage has been done to poor people like us! They can make movement, but what good is it to block trains and roads!” Upendra Yadav is not alone, many others have the same question.

