Agnimitra Pal will be present at the inauguration of Sealdah Metro on Thursday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Inauguration of station and metro path with the hand of a woman. Another woman’s presence on the day of the launch of the metro service. The much awaited Sealdah metro station has been inaugurated by Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani. At the same time, Smriti Irani started the metro route from Phulbagan to Sealdah on the same day. However, the first metro from Sealdah to Sector Five will run on Thursday, though it was inaugurated by Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday afternoon. A woman will also be present on the day of the first metro operation from Sealdah metro station. He is BJP MLA Agnimitra Pal. Agnimitra Pal has been invited by Metro Rail to be present at Sealdah station on Thursday. Metro Rail invited Smriti to the inauguration, and on Thursday invited Agnimitra to attend on the first day of the journey.

Union Minister Smriti Irani was moved by the inauguration of Sealdah Metro Station and Metro Route. In addition to Hindi and English, he also spoke in Bengali from the inaugural stage of Howrah Maidan. In plain Bengali, he said, ‘Salt Lake is my grandfather’s house. And look, with my own hands, Sealdah is being connected to the Salt Lake Sector Five Metro. Thanks to the Metrorail authorities for giving me the opportunity to inaugurate this. I feel blessed to bless myself ‘. He did not hide his passion for Bengal on this day. In addition to speaking Bengali yoga, she was once heard calling herself a ‘Bengali girl’.

Monday after Thursday. Agnimitra Pal after Smriti Irani. The first commercial metro will run from Sealdah to Sector Five. In the presence of the metro rail officials on Thursday, this Bengal has a direct connection with the introductory phase of the metro movement. Because, Agnimitra Pal will be present in the ceremony of this day. The role of Asansol. He is currently the BJP MLA from Asansol South Assembly constituency. One of the faces of the women’s front of the party. In his words, I did not think I would get a chance to witness this historic moment of passenger service. Thanks to Modiji and the Railway Minister.

